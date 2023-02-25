SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $296.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average of $284.20. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

