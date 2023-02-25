Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.87

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.87 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.69). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 58.25 ($0.70), with a volume of 73,207 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of £50.95 million and a PE ratio of -1,165.00.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

