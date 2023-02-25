Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.
Sonic Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.26.
Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sonic Automotive Company Profile
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.