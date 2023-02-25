Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Position Increased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 227,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

