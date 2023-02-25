Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Insider Activity at Spark Networks

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

