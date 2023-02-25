Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
Insider Activity at Spark Networks
In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Stories
