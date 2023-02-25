SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9-10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.90 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 742,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,102. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

