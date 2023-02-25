Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 173.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 870,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.