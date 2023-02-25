Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $120.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.