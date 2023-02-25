SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $610,873.92 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $610,873.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,846,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $148.25 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

