SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.55 EPS.
SPX Technologies Stock Performance
SPXC stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 328,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,094. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
