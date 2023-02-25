SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.55 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 328,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,094. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Stories

