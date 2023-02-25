SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.55 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 328,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,094. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.