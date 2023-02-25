Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $1.76. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 64,816 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

