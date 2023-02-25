Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $1.76. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 64,816 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.
Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.