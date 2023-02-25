STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 163.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.9 %

STAG stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,384,000 after acquiring an additional 115,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.