Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 890 by Analysts at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 825 ($9.93) to GBX 890 ($10.72) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 525 ($6.32) to GBX 555 ($6.68) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.27) to GBX 800 ($9.63) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.