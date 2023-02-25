Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $84.80 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

