Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.56.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.91. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$83.53.

Stantec Increases Dividend

About Stantec

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

