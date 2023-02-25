STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004556 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.04 million and approximately $341,443.78 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425565 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.10 or 0.28190194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

