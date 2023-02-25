Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.55 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $117.13 million and $8.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00217943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.52 or 0.99998384 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02997023 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,534,707.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

