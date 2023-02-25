StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

