Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Stelco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of STZHF opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

