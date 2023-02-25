Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Eight Capital

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STLC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.22.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$51.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.94. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.