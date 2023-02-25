Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Stem stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stem by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

