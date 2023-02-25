Stephens Trims CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price to $86.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

