StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.1 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $35.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $139,341.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares in the company, valued at $214,329,401.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $139,341.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,329,401.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

