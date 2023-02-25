Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle Trading Down 3.1 %

SRCL stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 689,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

