Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sterling Check by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

About Sterling Check

STER stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

