Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. 594,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $74.54.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

