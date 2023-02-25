StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

