StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.18.
Advaxis Company Profile
