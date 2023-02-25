StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of CASI opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.