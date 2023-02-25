StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CASI opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

