StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

