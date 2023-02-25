StockNews.com Downgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
PRQR opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $207.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.78.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
