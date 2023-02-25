StockNews.com Downgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Sell

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

SITE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.83. 393,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,210. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.