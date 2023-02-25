StockNews.com Downgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

LSXMK stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

