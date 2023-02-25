StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.
Insider Transactions at Corvus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
