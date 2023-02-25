StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Insider Transactions at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

