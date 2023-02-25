StockNews.com Lowers Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

MED stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.