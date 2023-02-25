StockNews.com Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

MBWM stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

