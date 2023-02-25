StockNews.com Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CAE by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 190,203 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

