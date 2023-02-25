StockNews.com Upgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to “Buy”

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 3,283,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,363. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.