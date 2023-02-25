StockNews.com Upgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to “Buy”

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

CHMG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 4,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $235.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $255,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

