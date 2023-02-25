StockNews.com Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

