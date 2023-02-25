Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Stoneridge Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE SRI opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.