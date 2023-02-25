StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SVI. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

