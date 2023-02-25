Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) versus Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Critical Contrast

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% Groupon -22.68% -48.33% -7.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stran & Company, Inc. and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 2 2 1 0 1.80

Earnings and Valuation

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Groupon has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 69.47%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Groupon.

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Groupon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.83 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Groupon $674.09 million 0.32 $118.67 million ($5.17) -1.38

Groupon has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Groupon on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

