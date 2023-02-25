Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,720,481 shares.

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of £5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

