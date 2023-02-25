Stratis Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $90.49 million and $11.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002681 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.81 or 0.06938879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00028238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,479,617 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

