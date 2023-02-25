Streamr Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $30.78 million and $2.95 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

