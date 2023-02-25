Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Up 0.2%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.73 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.19). Approximately 620,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,333,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.19).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Strix Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.50. The company has a market cap of £219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

