Studio City International (MSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st.

Studio City International Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of Studio City International stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

