Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $250,234.67

Substratum (SUB) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $250,234.67 and approximately $7,619.51 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00083455 USD and is down -17.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $154.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

