Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.20.
Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,353. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
