Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,353. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jounce Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 133,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

See Also

